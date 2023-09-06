BREAKING: Amid 'Sanatana Dharma' Remark Row, Karnataka Congress Leader Questions Origin Of Hinduism

NEW DELHI: Amid an ongoing row over DMK leader Udaynidhi Stalin's remarks on 'Sanatana Dharma,' Karnataka Congress leader and state's Home Minister G Parameshwara has now questioned the origin of Hinduism. The Karnataka Minister, while addressing a Teachers’ Day event at his constituency Koratagere on September 5, said, “There is still a question mark on who founded the Hindu Dharma.”

''In the history of the world, there are many religions. When was Hindu religion founded and who gave birth to Hinduism is still a question mark and has continued to remain a question. Buddhism and Jainism were born in India. Christianity and Islam came from outside. The essence of all these religions means good for mankind,'' said Parameshwara.

He further said that several religions have emerged in the history of this universe but the question mark on Hinduism remains till today. Talking about Buddhism, Jainism, Islam and Christianity, the Congress leader stressed these religions came to India "to do good for mankind."

It may be noted that DMK leader Udhayanidhi's remark on Sanatana Dharma sparked massive controversy across the nation with several BJP leaders and Hindu priests strongly criticising his statement. The BJP has demanded an apology from MK Stalin's son. Leaders from the saffron party have also blamed the INDIA bloc for Udhayanidhi's remark, claiming such an agenda was discussed during the recent meeting that was held in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, MK Stalin's son, stood by his grounds saying that he would repeat the same thing again. Stalin, on Tuesday, said that he was not against the Hindu religion but the Sanatana practices like caste discrimination.

On being asked about any such example of Sanatan practice, Udhayanidhi Stalin mentioned the incident of President Draupadi Murmu, not being invited to the opening of Parliament. "Honourable President, Draupadi Murmu was not invited for the opening of the Parliament, that is the best current example," said Udhayanidhi Stalin.