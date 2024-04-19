Advertisement
NewsIndia
LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2024

BREAKING: Amit Shah Files Lok Sabha Poll Nomination From Gujarat's Gandhinagar

BJP Leader Amit Shah exuded confidence of scoring a victory from Gandhinagar.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Apr 19, 2024, 01:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Union Minister Amit Shah has expressed happiness on being given a ticket from Gujrat's Lok Sabha seat. Shah, who is Union Home Minister, exuded confidence of scoring a victory from Gandhinagar. The minister also thanked PM Narendra Modi and party chief JP Nadda after filing his nomination for the seat today.

Gandhinagar seat falls in Gandhinagar district, that also serves as the capital of Gujarat - the home state of PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. 

Earlier, the prestigious seat was held by Lal Krishna Advani, BJP veteran and former Deputy Prime Minister of India. 

Upon his fielding from the seat, Shah said that he will try to fight elections with great zeal and will serve the people of Gandhinagar with utter determination

