Another landslide hit Manipur, close to Noney tragedy site

Manipur landslide: Another landslide has hit near the tragedy site at Noney, Manipur. This comes as Manipur is already reeling from what Chief Minister N Biren called the 'worst incident in the state's history.' Another landslide hit on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday near the company location of 107 Territorial Army of the Indian Army deployed near Tupul Railway Station for protection of the under-construction railway line from Jiribam to Imphal.

#WATCH | Another landslide hits near the tragedy site at Noney, Manipur. Details awaited.



(Video source: Manipur Mountaineering and Tracking Association) pic.twitter.com/Bf4gq0Sj7L — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2022

The death toll on the Manipur landside at the Noney tragedy site rose over 22 till now.

"Mortal remains of eight more Territorial Army personnel and four more civilians were recovered during the search on July 1. So far, the bodies of 15 Territorial Army personnel and five civilians have been recovered," Indian Army said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army along with Assam Rifles, Territorial Army, SDRF, and NDRF also rescued 13 Territorial Army personnel and five civilians.

Indian Army also said, "Mortal remains of Territorial Army personnel are being despatched to respective home stations with full military honours. Search for 15 missing Territorial Army personnel and 29 civilians will continue unabated."

(More details awaited)