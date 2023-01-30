topStoriesenglish2567403
NewsIndia
ASARAM BAPU

Asaram Bapu Convicted in 10-Year-Old Rape Case

Self-styled godman Asaram was accused of repeatedly raping a woman while she was at his ashram in Ahmedabad nearly 10 years ago.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 06:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Asaram Bapu Convicted in 10-Year-Old Rape Case

New Delhi: The Gandhinagar sessions court convicted self-styled godman Asaram in connection with a decade-old sexual assault case. Asaram was accused by a Surat-based woman of repeatedly raping her while she was at his ashram in Ahmedabad's Motera around 10 years ago. The court acquitted six other accused, including Asaram's wife, due to the lack of evidence.

As per the FIR lodged at Chandkheda police station in Ahmedabad, Asaram Bapu allegedly raped the woman on several occasions from 2001 to 2006 when she was living at his ashram on the outskirts of the city.

"The court has accepted the prosecution case and convicted Asaram under sections 376 2(C) (rape), 377 (unnatural offences) and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code for illegal detention, among others," special public prosecutor RC Kodekar said on Monday.

The controversial godman is currently lodged in jail in Jodhpur in another rape case. A Surat-based woman had filed a case of rape and illegal confinement against Asaram Bapu and seven others, one of whom died during the pendency of the trial, in October 2013. A chargesheet was filed in July 2014.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rs 4.10 lakh crore of Adani Group gone!
DNA Video
DNA: Tennis star Sania Mirza retires
DNA Video
DNA: The first choice of married people 'Extra-Marital Dating App'
DNA Video
DNA: When the State Bank of India started in 1921
DNA Video
DNA: E-mail data leak of Ministry of External Affairs, action on the disclosure of ZEE NEWS
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan will be trapped by India's new strategy!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Ratna' to be honored with 'Padma Award'
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Republic's victory over Republic
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 26, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: How does Gurmeet Ram Rahim get released on parole again and again?