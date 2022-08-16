NewsIndia
BUS ACCIDENT

BREAKING: At least 6 killed as bus carrying 37 ITBP personnel falls into riverbed in J&K's Pahalgam

The injured are being airlifted to Army hospital, Srinagar for treatment

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 12:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

BREAKING: At least 6 killed as bus carrying 37 ITBP personnel falls into riverbed in J&K's Pahalgam

Srinagar: In a tragic accident, a bus carrying 37 ITBP personnel and two Jammu & Kashmir Police personnel fell into a riverbed in Pahalgam today. "Six ITBP personnel have lost their lives, while several other personnel received injuries, who are being airlifted to Army hospital, Srinagar for treatment," the Police was quoted as saying by ANI.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of PM Modi's speech at Red Fort
DNA Video
DNA: When will decisive battle against familism happen?
DNA Video
DNA: What are the side effects of family-based parties?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is crime against women not stopping?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of salute from Indigenous Howitzer Cannon
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What is the most bothersome problem for Indians?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How did terrorists panic over Kashmir's 'tricolor revolution'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Bomb blast' of inflation on the people of Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Will Bihar get 10 lakh government jobs?