BREAKING: At least 6 killed as bus carrying 37 ITBP personnel falls into riverbed in J&K's Pahalgam
The injured are being airlifted to Army hospital, Srinagar for treatment
Srinagar: In a tragic accident, a bus carrying 37 ITBP personnel and two Jammu & Kashmir Police personnel fell into a riverbed in Pahalgam today. "Six ITBP personnel have lost their lives, while several other personnel received injuries, who are being airlifted to Army hospital, Srinagar for treatment," the Police was quoted as saying by ANI.
