NAGPUR BLAST

BREAKING: At Least 9 Dead, Several Injured In Blast At Solar Explosive Company In Maharashtra's Nagpur

This blast happened at the time of packing in the cast booster plant in the Solar Explosive Company.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 12:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
BREAKING: At Least 9 Dead, Several Injured In Blast At Solar Explosive Company In Maharashtra's Nagpur

NAGPUR: At least nine people have reportedly died and several others injured after a massive blast in a Solar Explosive Company in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Sunday. The explosive company is located in the Bazargaon village of Nagpur.  According to officials, a total of 12 workers were present inside the unit of the solar company when the blast took place. The explosion occurred at a cast booster plant of the firm.

Those injured in the blast have been rushed to hospital for treatment. However, some of them are said to be in critical condition.  

“Nine people died after there was a blast in the Solar Explosive Company in Bazargaon village of Nagpur. This blast happened at the time of packing in the cast booster plant in the Solar Explosive Company," Harsh Poddar, SP Nagpur Rural, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

 

 

According to reports, several others are believed to be trapped inside the solar company and all efforts are being made to rescue them. A police team was rushed to the blast site immediately after receiving information about the incident.

A rescue operation is being carried out by the Nagpur district administration and the police at the moment.

What caused the blast at the solar explosive company is yet to be ascertained. Shortly after the blast, a large number of people gathered outside the solar company.

The death toll is likely to go up.

