At least six workers killed in explosion in Himachal factory, several injured

New Delhi: At least six workers were killed and many others sustained injuries in an explosion at a factory in Himachal Pradesh's Una district on Tuesday (February 22, 2022) where firecrackers were being made.

Himachal Pradesh | At least six workers charred to death in a blast at a factory in Bathu industrial area of Una. Around 12 suffered burn injuries and brought to a hospital in Una. pic.twitter.com/gmt5B0nJ4K — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2022

According to a senior district official, the incident occurred in the Bathu industrial area of Una district. The injured have been rushed to a government hospital in Una.

Una Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma informed that most of the dead and injured are migrant labourers. He also added that police and rescue personnel are present at the spot.

The Prime Minister’s Office has announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from its National Relief Fund to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the tragic factory mishap in Himachal Pradesh. Those who were injured would receive Rs 50,000 from the government.

Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the tragic factory mishap in Himachal Pradesh. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 22, 2022

The cause of the blast has not been ascertained yet. More details are awaited.

