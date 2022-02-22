हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Himachal Pradesh

At least six workers killed in explosion in Himachal factory, several injured

Una Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma informed that most of the dead and injured are migrant labourers.

At least six workers killed in explosion in Himachal factory, several injured
(Credits: ANI)

New Delhi: At least six workers were killed and many others sustained injuries in an explosion at a factory in Himachal Pradesh's Una district on Tuesday (February 22, 2022) where firecrackers were being made.

According to a senior district official, the incident occurred in the Bathu industrial area of Una district. The injured have been rushed to a government hospital in Una.

Una Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma informed that most of the dead and injured are migrant labourers. He also added that police and rescue personnel are present at the spot.

The Prime Minister’s Office has announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from its National Relief Fund to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the tragic factory mishap in Himachal Pradesh. Those who were injured would receive Rs 50,000 from the government.

The cause of the blast has not been ascertained yet. More details are awaited. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Himachal PradeshUna districtExplosionfactory explosionFirecracker factory explosion
Next
Story

Centre bans apps, website and social media accounts linked to banned organization Sikhs For Justice

Must Watch

PT4M27S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: Will sanctions be imposed against Russia?. Watch 25 big news