NewsIndia
AZAM KHAN

BREAKING: Azam Khan gets 3 years in jail for hate speech on Yogi Adityanath

BREAKING: Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan convicted for 3 years in jail by Rampur Court, Uttar Pradesh

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 04:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

BREAKING: Azam Khan gets 3 years in jail for hate speech on Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has been convicted for 3 years in jail by Rampur Court, Uttar Pradesh. The Samajwadi Party leader has been found guilty in a hate speech case filed against him over his comments against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in 2019.

The case against Azam Khan was registered at Milak Kotwali in Rampur on April 9, 2019, for allegedly making provocative remarks against CM Yogi Adityanath and IAS Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, the then DM, under Sections 153a (promoting enmity between two groups), 505-1 (statement conducing to public mischief) of IPC along with sections 125 of the Representation of People Act 1951.

Samajwadi Party's Rampur legislator has been charged in over 90 cases including extortion, criminal conspiracy, and theft. Khan, the influential Muslim face of the party, was arrested by police in 2020 and was in jail for 27 months before being released on bail.

Further details awaited.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: ‘World’s dirtiest man’ dies in Iran
DNA Video
DNA: Election connection of 'Government mercy' on Ram-Rahim
DNA
DNA: Friendship with pigeons could affect your health
DNA
DNA: ATM in UP's Amethi dispenses fake ₹200 notes
DNA Video
DNA: Canada...the 'favourite destination' of Khalistani terrorists!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 26, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Worldwide Views of Solar Eclipse
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Delhi's polluted air
DNA Video
DNA: The Inside Story of Sunak Becoming Prime Minister
DNA Video
DNA: The 'rude mentality' of a civilized society