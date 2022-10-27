BREAKING: Azam Khan gets 3 years in jail for hate speech on Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has been convicted for 3 years in jail by Rampur Court, Uttar Pradesh. The Samajwadi Party leader has been found guilty in a hate speech case filed against him over his comments against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in 2019.

The case against Azam Khan was registered at Milak Kotwali in Rampur on April 9, 2019, for allegedly making provocative remarks against CM Yogi Adityanath and IAS Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, the then DM, under Sections 153a (promoting enmity between two groups), 505-1 (statement conducing to public mischief) of IPC along with sections 125 of the Representation of People Act 1951.

Samajwadi Party's Rampur legislator has been charged in over 90 cases including extortion, criminal conspiracy, and theft. Khan, the influential Muslim face of the party, was arrested by police in 2020 and was in jail for 27 months before being released on bail.

Further details awaited.