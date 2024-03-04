New Delhi: Border Security Force (BSF) marked a historic moment in its annals as it welcomed Sub-Inspector Suman Kumari, heralding her induction as the force's premier woman sniper. Embarking on a rigorous eight-week odyssey at the prestigious Central School of Weapons and Tactics (CSWT) in Indore, Suman emerged triumphant, clinching the coveted ‘instructor grade’ and etching her name in the echelons of BSF history.

Taking to social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), BSF effusively extended its felicitations to the trailblazing ‘Mahila Sniper.’ In a fervent proclamation, BSF underscored its commitment to fostering inclusivity within its ranks, declaring, “BSF is a bastion of inclusivity where #women are forging ahead with remarkable strides. In a landmark development, following arduous training, #BSF proudly introduces its First #Mahila Sniper.”

Hailing from the picturesque landscapes of Himachal Pradesh, Suman's journey from leading a platoon in Punjab to enrolling in the grueling sniper course was propelled by a solemn realization of the looming threat posed by sniper attacks from bordering territories. Driven by an unwavering resolve to defend her nation, Suman sought and obtained approval from her superiors to embark on this arduous path.

Throughout the duration of the sniper course, Suman distinguished herself as the lone female amidst a cohort of 56 men, navigating through challenges and obstacles with unparalleled resilience. Renowned for its exacting standards, often likened to the rigorous commando training regimen within BSF, the course demanded unwavering dedication and prowess from its participants.

Emerging from humble beginnings in Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh, BSF's pioneering woman sniper emanates from a modest familial background. With her father employed as an electrician and her mother overseeing household affairs, Suman's ascent to prominence stands as a testament to grit and determination.

Embarking on her journey with BSF in 2021, Suman's repertoire extends beyond sniper proficiency, encompassing mastery in unarmed combat techniques, further enriching her arsenal of skills in service to her nation.