Bengaluru school

Bengaluru schools get bomb threat mail, investigations on

Search operations are underway in these schools, the Bengaluru City Police said. The mail claimed  a "very powerful bomb" was planted in the schools

A threat mail has been received by various schools across Bengaluru. Search operations are underway in these schools, the Bengaluru City Police was quoted by ANI. The threat mail says that a "very powerful bomb" has been planted in the schools.

Kamal Pant, Commissioner of Police Bengaluru City, said, "As of now, bomb threat mail has been received by schools. Local jurisdictional police searching/checking the spot. Bomb checking squad is also on spot. Mail has been received, and our personnel will check it."

Further details are awaited.

Tags:
Bengaluru schoolThreat mailBomb threat
