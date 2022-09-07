Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee's 'BAHUBALI' leader, Anubrata Mondal, has been denied bail once again! His prison custody has been extended for 14 days and the next hearing has been scheduled till September 21. "If Anubrata Mandal gets bail, it won't be possible to conduct the investigation in the right manner," CBI lawyer Kalicharan Mishra has said at the court. Birbhum district lawyer Anupam Adhya and lawyer Malay Mukhopadhyay were present in the Asansol court for Anubrata and they had sought for his bail, which has now been rejected.

Anubrata Mondal was the second TMC leader arrested in recent months, after former Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the SSC scam. The CBI arrested Anubrata Mondal in a cattle smuggling case, three weeks after Enforcement Directorate picked up another heavyweight leader Partha Chatterjee in the school recruitment scam. Mondal, who was arrested from his residence in Bolpur in Birbhum district after an hour-long interrogation, was initially sent to CBI custody till August 20 by a special CBI court.

Anubrata's nickname is 'Keshto' and is known to be close to Chief Minister and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee, who refers to him by his nickname itself. Anubrata Mondal's accountant was also questioned for hours by the CBI.