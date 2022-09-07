NewsIndia
WEST BENGAL

Breaking: Big SETBACK for Mamata Banerjee, court denies bail to DIDI's 'Bahubali' leader Anubrata Mondal

Anubrata Mondol will be in jail for at least two more weeks with the next court hearing scheduled for September 21

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 02:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The CBI lawyer has claimed that if Mondal gets bail, cattle smuggling case won't be investigated properly
  • Anubrata Mondal was the second TMC leader arrested after Partha Chatterjee
  • Anubrata has been known to be close to Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Trending Photos

Breaking: Big SETBACK for Mamata Banerjee, court denies bail to DIDI's 'Bahubali' leader Anubrata Mondal

Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee's 'BAHUBALI' leader, Anubrata Mondal, has been denied bail once again! His prison custody has been extended for 14 days and the next hearing has been scheduled till September 21. "If Anubrata Mandal gets bail, it won't be possible to conduct the investigation in the right manner," CBI lawyer Kalicharan Mishra has said at the court. Birbhum district lawyer Anupam Adhya and lawyer Malay Mukhopadhyay were present in the Asansol court for Anubrata and they had sought for his bail, which has now been rejected.

Anubrata Mondal was the second TMC leader arrested in recent months, after former Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the SSC scam. The CBI arrested Anubrata Mondal in a cattle smuggling case, three weeks after Enforcement Directorate picked up another heavyweight leader Partha Chatterjee in the school recruitment scam. Mondal, who was arrested from his residence in Bolpur in Birbhum district after an hour-long interrogation, was initially sent to CBI custody till August 20 by a special CBI court.

Anubrata's nickname is 'Keshto' and is known to be close to Chief Minister and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee, who refers to him by his nickname itself. Anubrata Mondal's accountant was also questioned for hours by the CBI.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Heritage site Mohenjo Daro under threat due to Pakistan floods
DNA Video
DNA: Side-effects of global warming in India
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for the poor condition of Bangalore?
DNA Video
DNA: Risk of heart attack increasing in India
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 06, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why government decided to rename Rajpath and Central Vista lawn?
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Rishi Sunak lose when he was at cusp of winning?
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News raid on fake universities in India
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of accidental death due to negligence
DNA Video
DNA: ISI's failed conspiracy against Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh