BREAKING: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Invited To Ayodhya Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony On January 22

NEW DELHI: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been invited to attend the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya scheduled for January 22, 2024. The invitation was extended to the Janata Dal-United leader by Kameshwar Chaupal, a trustee of the Ram Temple, amidst ongoing controversy surrounding the guest list. Chaupal revealed that they had visited Nitish Kumar without prior intimation, leading to a missed meeting opportunity. However, a formal letter has now been dispatched to the Chief Minister, seeking permission for a meeting to extend the invitation personally.

"Yesterday we had gone to meet him. We had not given prior information that we would be coming, so he left for some programme. Today we have sent him a letter (for an appointment) and after getting permission, we will meet him and invite him," Chaupal stated.

Restricted Guest List For Jan 22 Event

The Ram Temple Trust has opted for a restricted guest list due to security constraints, causing a stir in political circles. The trust has explicitly excluded chief ministers and governors of states from the invitation list. However, leaders of all major national parties have been included in the prestigious event.

Leaders Express Displeasure Over Exclusion

The decision to limit the guest list has triggered dissatisfaction among several top political figures who expected to receive invitations. The exclusion of several chief ministers and governors is attributed to the challenges in implementing stringent security measures for high-profile dignitaries.

Nitish Kumar's Recent Leadership Role

In a separate development, Nitish Kumar recently assumed the role of President of Janata Dal (United) after Rajeev Ranjan Singh, also known as Lalan Singh, stepped down from the position. This adds another layer of significance to Nitish Kumar's potential presence at the Ayodhya event, considering his newfound leadership responsibilities.