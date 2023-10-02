trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2669807
BREAKING: Bihar Releases Caste Census, Check Brahmin, ST, SC, OBC Data Here

The Bihar government on Monday released the data of caste census in the state.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 02:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The Bihar government on Friday revealed the data of the caste based census in the state. The data gives a statistical insight into different religions and castes that live in the state. Most people in Bihar are Hindus (82%) and Muslims (18%). Very few people are Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains or follow other religions. There are also different groups of people based on their social status and opportunities. Some groups are backward (27%), extremely backward (36%), scheduled caste (20%) or scheduled tribe (2%).

These groups face more difficulties and discrimination than others. Some groups are unreserved (16%), which means they do not belong to any of the above groups. Some of the most common castes in Bihar are Yadavs (14%), Brahmins (4%), Rajputs (3%), Kurmis (3%), Kushwahas (4%), Telis (3%) and Bhumihars (3%). Musahars are a very poor and marginalized caste, and they make up only 3% of the population.

A minister from the central government, Giriraj Singh, criticized the caste-based census. He said that it was done to confuse and mislead the poor people. He also said that the people who have been ruling Bihar for a long time should tell everyone what they have done for the state. He said that they have not done anything good for Bihar.

