हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gautam Gambhir

BREAKING: BJP MP Gautam Gambhir gets death threats from 'ISIS Kashmir', approaches Delhi Police

BJP MP from East Delhi Constituency Gautam Gambhir has approached the Delhi Police, alleging that he has received death threats from 'ISIS Kashmir'.

BREAKING: BJP MP Gautam Gambhir gets death threats from &#039;ISIS Kashmir&#039;, approaches Delhi Police
Zee News Image

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from East Delhi Constituency and former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir has approached the Delhi Police, alleging that he has received death threats from 'ISIS Kashmir', according to Delhi police.

DCP, central, Shweta Chauhan told ANI that the BJP MP from East Delhi Constituency, Gautam Gambhir, has approached the Delhi Police, alleging that he has received death threats from 'ISIS Kashmir'. 

"The investigation is underway. Security has been beefed up outside Gambhir's residence," DCP Shweta Chauhan added.

Meanwhile, further details are awaited.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Gautam GambhirISIS KashmirBJP MP Gautam Gambhir
Next
Story

India reports 9,283 new COVID-19 cases, active caseload lowest in 537 days

Must Watch

PT11M44S

One Minute One News: Complaint filed against Amazon in case of suicide by ordering poison online