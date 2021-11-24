BREAKING: BJP MP Gautam Gambhir gets death threats from 'ISIS Kashmir', approaches Delhi Police

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from East Delhi Constituency and former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir has approached the Delhi Police, alleging that he has received death threats from 'ISIS Kashmir', according to Delhi police.

DCP, central, Shweta Chauhan told ANI that the BJP MP from East Delhi Constituency, Gautam Gambhir, has approached the Delhi Police, alleging that he has received death threats from 'ISIS Kashmir'.

"The investigation is underway. Security has been beefed up outside Gambhir's residence," DCP Shweta Chauhan added.

