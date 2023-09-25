BREAKING: BJP Releases Second List Of 39 Candidates For MP Elections, Fields 3 Union Ministers

New Delhi: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has released the second list of 39 candidates for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections. The BJP has fielded seven Member Of Parliament including three Union Ministers. The ruling party has fielded Union Ministers Narendra Singh from Dimani, Faggan Singh Kulaste from Niwas and Prahlad Singh Patel from Narsinghpur. The other MPs who have been offered a ticket are Ganesh Singh from Satna, Riti Pathak from Sidhi, Uday Pratap Sing from Gadarwara and Rakesh Singh from Jabalpur Paschim. Party General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya is also a candidate from Indore.

BJP's move of sending veterans from the Center to the state is not new. There is a tough fight for all the political parties in the three states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.