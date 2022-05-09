BREAKING: Blast outside Punjab Police's intelligence unit in Mohali

Chandigarh: Blast outside the office of Punjab Police's intelligence unit in Mohali, reported PTI quoting sources.

According to ANI, the police have cordoned off the area around the office and it was a minor explosion.

Punjab | A blast occurred outside the Intelligence Department building of Punjab Police in Mohali. The police have cordoned off the area around the office. pic.twitter.com/5sOPC7yJrP — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2022

"A minor explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence headquarters in sector 77, SAS Nagar at around 7:45 pm. No damage has been reported. Senior officers are on the spot and an investigation is being done. Forensic teams have been called,' ANI quoted Mohali Police as saying.

It is learnt that some people threw an object in the office, an official said.

The adjoining area around Mohali Sector 77 has been sealed an probe is on.

(More details awaited)