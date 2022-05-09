हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Punjab Police

BREAKING: Blast outside Punjab Police's intelligence unit in Mohali

Blast outside the office of Punjab Police's intelligence unit in Mohali, reported PTI quoting sources.

BREAKING: Blast outside Punjab Police&#039;s intelligence unit in Mohali
(Photo credit: ANI Twitter)

Chandigarh: Blast outside the office of Punjab Police's intelligence unit in Mohali, reported PTI quoting sources.

According to ANI, the police have cordoned off the area around the office and it was a minor explosion.

"A minor explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence headquarters in sector 77, SAS Nagar at around 7:45 pm. No damage has been reported. Senior officers are on the spot and an investigation is being done. Forensic teams have been called,' ANI quoted Mohali Police as saying.

It is learnt that some people threw an object in the office, an official said.

The adjoining area around Mohali Sector 77 has been sealed an probe is on.

(More details awaited)

