SP-Congress Seal Seat-Sharing Deal In UP For INDIA Alliance, Cong To Contest 11 Seats

New Delhi: The India Alliance, which is gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections, has received good news from Uttar Pradesh. Actually, the Congress and the SP have agreed to fight together in UP. The seat-sharing talks between Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party and the Congress have been finalized. Akhilesh Yadav himself has said that the Samajwadi Party has given 11 seats to the Congress. The SP and the Congress will fight together in UP and give a tough fight to the BJP in the 2024 general elections.

Akhilesh Yadav posted on ‘X’ and said, ‘Our cordial alliance with Congress is off to a good start with 11 strong seats. This trend will move forward with the winning equation. The ‘India’ team and the ‘PDA’ strategy will change history.’

SP-Congress Finally Agree On Seat-Sharing

Earlier there was tension between the SP and the Congress over seat-sharing. But after several rounds of meetings, the seat-sharing talks between the Congress and the SP have been settled. Earlier, there were reports that the Congress was demanding a large number of seats from the SP. But Akhilesh was not ready for that. Akhilesh was also annoyed by the fact that the Congress was in touch with Mayawati behind the curtain. But finally, the seat-sharing between the SP and the Congress has been done.

PDA Will Be The Focus In UP

Akhilesh also said that the ‘India’ alliance and the ‘PDA’ strategy will change history. ‘India’ is the acronym for the 28-member opposition bloc that includes the SP, the Congress, the TMC, the DMK and the AAP. ‘PDA’ stands for ‘People’s Development Agenda’, which is the common minimum programme of the alliance.

The SP and the Congress have been in talks for an alliance in Uttar Pradesh, which has 80 Lok Sabha seats. The SP has already finalised a seat-sharing agreement with the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), which will get seven seats. The talks with the Congress are still in progress.

The alliance is seen as a major threat to the BJP, which had won 71 seats in UP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The SP had won five seats, the Congress two and the RLD none.