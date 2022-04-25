हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi

BREAKING: Building collapses in Delhi's Satya Niketan, some people feared trapped

According to the Delhi fire department, some people are feared to be trapped inside the rubbles of the building.

BREAKING: Building collapses in Delhi's Satyaniketan, some people feared trapped
Representational Image

New Delhi: A building collapsed in Satyaniketan area of the national capital on Monday (April 25, 2022). According to the Delhi fire department, some people are feared to be trapped inside the rubbles of the building.

The officials also said that three fire tenders were rushed to the spot for rescue work. 

More details are awaited. 

DelhiSatyaniketanbuilding collapsePeople trappedFire department
