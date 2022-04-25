New Delhi: A building collapsed in Satyaniketan area of the national capital on Monday (April 25, 2022). According to the Delhi fire department, some people are feared to be trapped inside the rubbles of the building.
The officials also said that three fire tenders were rushed to the spot for rescue work.
More details are awaited.
Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.