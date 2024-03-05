BREAKING: Calcutta HC Orders CBI To Probe Attack On ED Team In Sandeshkhali, Take Sheikh Shahjahan Into Custody

KOLKATA: In a major political development, the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday transferred the case related to the January 5 attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in Sandeshkhali to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). According to news agency ANI, the high court bench led by the Chief Justice also ordered the CID to hand over Sheikh Shahjahan to CBI by 4:30 PM today along with case documents.

The central probe agency is also expected to take custody of suspended TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan, who was arrested last week.