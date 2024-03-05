trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2727638
NewsIndia
SANDESHKHALI

BREAKING: Calcutta HC Orders CBI To Probe Attack On ED Team In Sandeshkhali, Take Sheikh Shahjahan Into Custody

The central probe agency is expected to take custody of suspended TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan, who was arrested last week.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Mar 05, 2024, 03:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BREAKING: Calcutta HC Orders CBI To Probe Attack On ED Team In Sandeshkhali, Take Sheikh Shahjahan Into Custody

KOLKATA: In a major political development, the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday transferred the case related to the January 5 attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in Sandeshkhali to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). According to news agency ANI, the high court bench led by the Chief Justice also ordered the CID to hand over Sheikh Shahjahan to CBI by 4:30 PM today along with case documents.

The central probe agency is also expected to take custody of suspended TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan, who was arrested last week.

 

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the inhumanity of Blue Sapphire Mall
DNA Video
DNA: How dangerous is obesity?
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of 'Mamata' on 'Shahjahan Sheikh' in Sandeshkhali
DNA Video
DNA: What is Open Book Exam?
DNA Video
DNA test of 'compulsions' of 'regional party' of Congress
DNA Video
DNA: ED issues look out notice against Byju's founder Raveendran
DNA Video
DNA: Farmers' objective 'Solution or ruckus'?
DNA Video
DNA: Ameen Sayani News: Tribute to radio's 'superstar' Ameen Sayani
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan New PM: Inside Story of Bilawal-Shehbaz Deal
DNA Video
DNA: How much is the farmers' movement costing common people?