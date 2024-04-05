New Delhi: In a significant development, the Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi on Friday granted permission to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to interrogate Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha during her judicial custody in Tihar Jail in connection with the Delhi Liquor Policy case. This decision comes following an application filed by the CBI, seeking permission to question Kavitha regarding WhatsApp chats recovered from Buchi Babu's phone and documents related to a land deal, which allegedly involved a payment of Rs 100 crores to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in kickbacks.

Court Considers CBI's Plea

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja, after considering the submissions made by the CBI, allowed the petition and granted permission for CBI officials to visit Tihar Jail for the purpose of questioning Kavitha. The CBI issued a notice to Kavitha under Section 41A Cr.P.C. on February 20, 2024, asking her to join the investigation on February 26, 2024. However, she failed to do so and was subsequently arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 15, 2024, in connection with a related case. Since Kavitha is believed to be involved in the evidence uncovered during further investigation, the court deemed it necessary for her to be examined.

Kavitha was sent to judicial custody till April 9, 2024, by the Rouse Avenue Court on March 26, 2024, following her arrest in connection with a case related to the Delhi excise policy.

Allegations Against K Kavitha

The ED's investigation alleges that Kavitha, along with others, conspired with top AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, to obtain favours in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi Excise policy. In exchange for these favours, it is claimed that she was involved in paying Rs 100 crore to AAP leaders.

The investigation further suggests that corrupt practices were involved in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, leading to the generation of illegal funds in the form of kickbacks for AAP. The ED claims that Kavitha and her associates were tasked with recovering the ''proceeds of the crime'' paid to AAP and generating further profits from the conspiracy.

ED Investigation Into The Case

The ED has conducted extensive searches across the country, including in Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Mumbai, resulting in the arrest of several individuals, including AAP members. Additionally, the agency has filed multiple complaints and chargesheets in the case, with assets worth Rs 128.79 crore traced and attached.

Both the CBI and the ED have alleged irregularities in the modification of the Excise Policy, including undue favours to license holders, waiver or reduction of license fees, and extension of licenses without proper approvals. The investigation also uncovered instances of false entries in accounting books to evade detection of illegal gains.