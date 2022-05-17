हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CBI

CBI searches at multiple locations linked to P Chidambaram's son Karti, say sources

According to reports, searches are being conducted at various locations across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Sivagangai in Tamil Nadu.

BREAKING: CBI searches at multiple locations linked to P Chidambaram&#039;s son Karti, say sources
File Image

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting searches at premises linked to former Union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram’s son Karti in connection with an ongoing case against the latter.

According to news agency ANI, the central agency is conducting searches at nine locations linked to Karti Chidambaram since Tuesday morning.

 

 

According to reports, searches are being conducted at various locations across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Sivagangai in Tamil Nadu. According to sources, the investigative agency has registered a fresh case against Karti Chidambaram over alleged foreign remittances between 2010-14. 

The central probe agency has booked Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram in a new case of alleged illegal gratification, said news agency PTI citing the CBI officials. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CBIKarti ChidambaramP ChidambaramCBI searchDelhiMumbaiCongress
Next
Story

Bajrang Dal activists train with guns in Karnataka? THIS is what the group says

Must Watch

PT3M51S

Russia Ukraine War: Putin gets angry and threatens Finland and Sweden over NATO bid