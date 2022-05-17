NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting searches at premises linked to former Union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram’s son Karti in connection with an ongoing case against the latter.

According to news agency ANI, the central agency is conducting searches at nine locations linked to Karti Chidambaram since Tuesday morning.

Central Bureau of Investigation is conducting searches at multiple locations (residence and office) of Congress leader Karti Chidambaram, in connection with an ongoing case, says his office to ANI. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/YPzcVLUTo6 — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2022

According to reports, searches are being conducted at various locations across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Sivagangai in Tamil Nadu. According to sources, the investigative agency has registered a fresh case against Karti Chidambaram over alleged foreign remittances between 2010-14.

The central probe agency has booked Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram in a new case of alleged illegal gratification, said news agency PTI citing the CBI officials.