CBSE Term-II examinations for Classes 10, 12 to be held from April 26

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced that it will hold the Term-II examinations for Classes 10 and 12 from April 26, 2022. The central board further said that this time, the exam timings will be 10:30 AM and it won't be conducted in two shifts. "Further details are available on the official website,'' the CBSE Board said.

In an official notification issued recently, the Central Board additionally said that the date sheet for CBSE classes 10 and 12 Term-2 exams will be released shortly on its official website - cbse.nic.in. The CBSE term 2 date sheet for classes 10th and 12th will be right there on the official website of CBSE, the board had said.

Last year, the CBSE had announced that board examinations for 2022 will be conducted in two terms. The Term I exams have already been held, while the term-II exams commence from April 26 for both classes.

While releasing the date sheets for Term-II exams, the Board said on Friday that it has given a considerable gap between the two exams keeping in mind that the schools were closed due to the pandemic.

"As the schools were closed due to pandemic which has led to learning losses, therefore, more gap has been given between the two examinations in almost all the subjects in both the classes," it said.

It also said that other competitive examinations including JEE-Main have been taken care of while preparing the date sheet. "These date sheets have been prepared by avoiding nearly 35,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two subject examinations of a student fall on the same date," the CBSE Board said.

The Central Board of Secondary Education usually announces the date sheet in January for board examinations. But in 2022, no date sheet has been released yet except the dates for beginning the exam which is April 26, 2022.

The Board has not come up with a tentative date sheet either, and right now, teachers and experts are curious to know when the board will come up with the date sheet in consideration of exams.

Meanwhile, practical or internal examinations for classes 10th and 12th have started in the month of March. The board is also likely to release the CBSE term 1 results soon as well. Some experts are expecting that the Board will most likely release it in the last week of March, and some are saying that after March 15, students will be able to download it from the official website.

But so far, there is no official notification released by the CBSE board considering the date to release results. However, some officials have stated that CBSE Term 1 result is expected to be released today.

