Breaking: Centre Declares Half Day Holiday For Government Employees On January 22

The Narendra Modi government today declared a half-day holiday on January 22 for the central government employees to enable them to watch the Ram Temple consecration ceremony. Due to the overwhelming sentiment of the employees and requests from them, the Modi Government announced half day closing till 2:30 pm on 22nd January 2024, at all Central Government offices, Central institutions and Central industrial establishments throughout India on the occasion of Ram Temple pran pratishtha ceremony.

Due to the overwhelming sentiment of the employees and requests from them, Central Government announces half day closing till 2:30 pm on 22nd January 2024, at all Central Government offices, Central institutions and Central industrial establishments throughout India on the…

It may be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be part of the consecration ceremony. The five people allowed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple include PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, UP Governor Anandiben Patel and two chief priests of the temple.

Several state governments have already decalred a full day holiday on January 22 for the state government employees. These states are Assam, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Haryana (school holiday). Several states have also declared a dry day on January 22 on the occasion of consecration ceremony.