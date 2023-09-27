NEW DELHI: In a significant move, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is currently conducting widespread raids across six states, aiming to dismantle the Khalistani terrorists-gangster nexus on Wednesday. As per reliable sources, 51 locations linked to associates of the gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Bambiha and Arshdeep Dalla are being raided at the moment. An expedited raid at a liquor contractor's residence in Takhtupura village, Moga district, Punjab, took place in the early hours of Wednesday.

#WATCH | A team of NIA is conducting raids in Suratgarh and Rajiyasar in Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan



In Suratgarh, the raid is underway at the residence of a student leader.



The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting searches at 51 locations across the… pic.twitter.com/KRHu60YxOH September 27, 2023

The raid was prompted by gangster Arshdeep Dalla's ransom demand to the liquor contractor, who had complied with the gangster’s demand. NIA is actively investigating this development, said sources. Additional raids targeted a gun house in Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand, and a residence in Dehradun, Uttarakhand's Clementown police station area, sources said. The NIA is thoroughly examining weapons at the gun house, as reported by local authorities.

Earlier, the NIA had identified 43 individuals associated with the terror gangster network and urged the public to provide information on their properties and assets, which could be seized by the central government. Details related to properties, assets, businesses, associates, and affiliations were requested for a comprehensive assessment.

Moreover, the NIA highlighted gangsters like Lawrence Bishnoi, Jasdeep Singh, Kala Jatheri alias Sandeep, Virender Pratap alias Kala Rana, and Joginder Singh, emphasizing their presence in Canada. The agency had previously confiscated properties owned by designated Khalistani terrorist, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, in Chandigarh and Amritsar under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

In a similar operation on September 21, the NIA, in collaboration with Punjab police, conducted extensive raids at over 1000 locations in Punjab and Haryana associated with fugitive gangster Goldy Brar, one of their most wanted criminals. Brar is suspected to have orchestrated the recent killing of gangster Sukha Dunike in Winnipeg, Canada.

This ongoing crackdown aims to sever the extensive network connecting Khalistan sympathizers and gangsters, many of whom are believed to operate from Canadian territories. During Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's 2018 visit to Amritsar, India had handed over a list of nine Khalistani operatives reportedly present in Canada.