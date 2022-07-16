ICSE Class 10 Board results: The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 exam result 2022 will be declared tomorrow (Sunday, July 17) at 5 pm, the Board has announced. Once announced, students will be able to check their scorecards on the websites – cisce.org or results.cisce.org. Lakhs of students are waiting for the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) to announce the class 10 and 12 board exam results, and at least for Class 10 students, the wait seems to be finally over.

ICSE Class 10th result to be declared tomorrow at 5 pm pic.twitter.com/mjE0fUP8MR — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2022

Board Secretary Gerry Arathoon says equal weightage will be given to semesters 1 and 2 to arrive at the final score, reported PTI. The candidates who did not appear for either semester 1 or semester 2 examinations will be marked absent and their results will not be declared, he said. "The results of the ICSE (Class 10), 2022 examination will be declared on Sunday, July 17 at 5:00 PM. The results will be made available on the CAREERS portal of the CISCE, on the website and through SMS," said Arathoon, the Chief Executive and Secretary, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). "For the computation of the ICSE examination results, equal weightage has been given to both the Semester 1 and Semester 2 Examinations. The marks of Semester 1, Semester 2 and the Project (Internal Assessment) have been added to arrive at the final marks in each of the subjects and papers.

ICSE Class 10 Board Result 2022: How to Download scorecard:

-Visit the official website of the CISCE at www.cisce.org

- On the homepage, click on the link - ICSE Class 10 Result 2022

- Enter the login credentials such as Unique identification number, date of birth

- Click on submit, and your ICSE Class 10 marksheet will be displayed on the screen

- Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

CISCE Board has conducted the ICSE semester 2 exams from April 25 to May 23, 2022.