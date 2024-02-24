UP CM Yogi Adityanath Cancels Police Constable Exam After Paper Leak, To Be Re-Conducted In 6 Months

New Delhi: The exam for hiring police constables in the state, which took place recently, has been called off by the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posted on ‘X’ that the exam will be held again within the next six months. He said in Hindi, “The integrity of examinations is non-negotiable. Those who play with the hard work of youngsters will face severe consequences. Such miscreants will be dealt with the strictest action.”

The exam was held on February 17 and 18. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), CM Yogi said tha "there can be no compromise with the sanctity of examinations." He also warned of strict action against those involved in the paper leak scandal.

.@Uppolice आरक्षी नागरिक पुलिस के पदों पर चयन के लिए आयोजित परीक्षा-2023 को निरस्त करने तथा आगामी 06 माह के भीतर ही पुन: परीक्षा कराने के आदेश दिए हैं।



परीक्षाओं की शुचिता से कोई समझौता नहीं किया जा सकता।



युवाओं की मेहनत के साथ खिलवाड़ करने वाले किसी भी दशा में बख्शे नहीं… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 24, 2024

"Those who play with the hard work of the youth will not be spared under any circumstances. Strictest action is certain to be taken against such unruly elements," Adityanath added.