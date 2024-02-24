trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2724524
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Cancels Police Constable Exam After Paper Leak, To Be Re-Conducted In 6 Months

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday ordered cancellation of UP Constables Recruitment exam amid allegations of paper leak.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Feb 24, 2024, 02:31 PM IST
New Delhi: The exam for hiring police constables in the state, which took place recently, has been called off by the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posted on ‘X’ that the exam will be held again within the next six months. He said in Hindi, “The integrity of examinations is non-negotiable. Those who play with the hard work of youngsters will face severe consequences. Such miscreants will be dealt with the strictest action.”

The exam was held on February 17 and 18. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), CM Yogi said tha "there can be no compromise with the sanctity of examinations." He also warned of strict action against those involved in the paper leak scandal.

"Those who play with the hard work of the youth will not be spared under any circumstances. Strictest action is certain to be taken against such unruly elements," Adityanath added.

