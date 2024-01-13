trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2709211
INDIA BLOC CONVENER

BREAKING: Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge To Lead Opposition Alliance INDIA

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge appointed chairperson of opposition bloc INDIA.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Jan 13, 2024, 02:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge appointed chairperson of opposition bloc INDIA, news agency PTI said citing sources. The dehvelopment comes after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar rejected the post of convener and backed Congress to lead the alliance. Further details awaited.

This Is A Developing Story.

