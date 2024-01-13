BREAKING: Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge To Lead Opposition Alliance INDIA
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge appointed chairperson of opposition bloc INDIA.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge appointed chairperson of opposition bloc INDIA, news agency PTI said citing sources. The dehvelopment comes after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar rejected the post of convener and backed Congress to lead the alliance. Further details awaited.
This Is A Developing Story.
Live Tv