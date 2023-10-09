Congress Ruled States To Hold Caste-Based Census, Economic Survey: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has announced the implementation of a Caste-Based Census in all states governed by the Congress. The Congress party is placing a substantial emphasis on a caste survey similar to the one conducted in Bihar. Prior to this, Rajasthan's Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot, had pledged to conduct a caste census within the state. During a rally in Chhattisgarh, Priyanka Gandhi, prominent Congress leader, also committed to conducting a similar census if the party regains power in the state. The recent release of Bihar's caste survey data has led to an increasing demand for such a census among various states.

Now, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka will hold caste-based census. Rahul Gandhi said that after the caste-based census, economic survey will be held in all Congress-ruled states to know which section needs most attention.

Furthermore, Rahul Gandhi has advocated for a national caste census, emphasizing that greater population should be accompanied by greater rights.

"The PM is incapable of doing the caste census. Our 3 out of 4 CMs are from the OBC category. Out of 10 BJP CMs, only one CM is from the OBC category. How many BJP CMs are from the OBC category? The PM doesn't work for the OBCs but to distract them from main issues," said Rahul Gandhi.

While the BJP has accused opposition parties of attempting to create divisions among Hindus along caste lines, these opposition parties view this as an opportunity to challenge the BJP's traditional support base that relies on caste-based politics.