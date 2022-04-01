BREAKING: Conspiracy to assassinate PM Narendra Modi exposed, NIA to investigate

An email has been sent to kill PM Narendra Modi, according to reports. The sender has reportedly saud that he has 20 kg of RDX and can kill thousands of people. "I’m planning 20 attacks across the country," the sender says in the mail. Going by the email, it sems that the person has grievances against PM Modi and says he has "destroyed his life". In the mail, the sender further mentions that he is " in touch with people who can do this job and will create major tragedy for this country. I have activated sleeper cells on February 28."

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), Mumbai branch, has received this threatening e-mail. NIA will investigate the issue, say intelligence sources. The investigation of the mail id from which the mail has arrived is going on.

