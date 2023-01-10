topStoriesenglish
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aaftab Amin Poonawala by 14 days

Delhi’s Saket court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala in the Shraddha Walkar murder case by a further 14 days.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 11:44 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Shraddha murder case: Delhi’s Saket court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala in the Shraddha Walkar murder case by a further 14 days. He has demanded some law books to study. The court has also directed the authorities to provide him with warm clothes.

Aaftab Poonawala, 28, killed Shraddha in May and allegedly sawed her body into 35 pieces and kept them in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days. Delhi Police claimed to solve the six-month-old murder case after arresting Aaftab on the basis of a complaint filed by Shraddha's father. Aaftab and Shraddha met on a dating site and moved in together to a rented accommodation in Chhatarpur as the relationship grew.

On receipt of the complaint from Shraddha's father, Delhi Police registered an FIR on November 10. Subsequent interrogation of the accused revealed that Aaftab killed Shraddha on May 18 after which he started researching ways to dispose of the body. He also borrowed ideas on disposal from popular crime shows on his streaming devices, Delhi Police revealed. He also told police that he read up on human anatomy before chopping his girlfriend's body.

