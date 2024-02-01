trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2716590
BREAKING: Court Reserves Order On ED’s 10 Days Remand Plea For Hemant Soren In Land Scam Case

The Enforcement Directorate has demanded a 10-day remand of Soren in the alleged land scam case.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 04:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: A local PMLA court in Ranchi reserved the order on former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's ED custody on Thursday and will pronounce the order on Friday. The Enforcement Directorate has demanded a 10-day remand of Soren in the alleged land scam case.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Soren last night after 7 hours long questioning in the alleged land scam case.  Soren has already moved to the Supreme Court challenging his arrest t by the ED. The SC has agreed to hear Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief Hemant Soren's plea in the land matter case on Friday.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said that it will keep the matter tomorrow for hearing. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal mentioned an urgent hearing on the arrest of Hemant Soren by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in the land matter case last night.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal also said that Soren will withdraw his petition in the Jharkhand High Court. After a prolonged moment of speculation in the media and a hide-and-seek drama, former Jharkhand Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Chairperson Hemant Soren got arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in the land scam case on Wednesday night, sources confirmed.

The probe pertains to huge amounts of proceeds of crime generated by forging official records by showing 'fake sellers' and purchasers in the guise of forged or bogus documents to acquire huge parcels of land having value in crores.

