NewsIndia
COVID-19

BREAKING: DCGI gives nod to India’s First Intranasal Covid vaccine for restricted emergency use

The Hyderabad-based firm completed clinical trials of the nasal vaccine with about 4,000 volunteers and there is no side effect or adverse reaction reported so far, company sources had said.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 04:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • DCGI has given nod to India’s First Intranasal Covid vaccine for restricted emergency use
  • The DCGI has approved Bharat Biotech's intranasal Covid vaccine
  • This was confirmed by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya through a tweet

Trending Photos

BREAKING: DCGI gives nod to India’s First Intranasal Covid vaccine for restricted emergency use

New Delhi: India’s fight against the coronavirus got a major boost on Tuesday after the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) gave its nod to Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's intranasal Covid vaccine for restricted emergency use in those aged above 18 years.

"Big Boost to India's Fight Against COVID-19! Bharat Biotech's ChAd36-SARS-CoV-S COVID-19 (Chimpanzee Adenovirus Vectored) recombinant nasal vaccine approved by @CDSCO_INDIA_INF for primary immunization against COVID-19 in 18+ age group for restricted use in emergency situation," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a tweet.

 

 

The Union Health Minister said this step will further strengthen "our collective fight" against the pandemic. “India has harnessed its science, research and development (R&D), and human resources in the fight against COVID-19 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership,” he said.

"With the science-driven approach & Sabka Prayas, we will defeat COVID-19," Mandaviya also said.

The Hyderabad-based firm completed clinical trials of the nasal vaccine with about 4,000 volunteers and there is no side effect or adverse reaction reported so far, company sources had said.

Live Tv

COVID-19Bharat biotechintranasal covid vaccineIndiaMansukh Mandaviya

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why government decided to rename Rajpath and Central Vista lawn?
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Rishi Sunak lose when he was at cusp of winning?
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News raid on fake universities in India
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of accidental death due to negligence
DNA Video
DNA: ISI's failed conspiracy against Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 05, 2022
DNA Video
UP TO BIHAR... Demand for survey of madrasas
DNA Video
Mahabharat on madrasas, opposition flared up on the orders of Yogi government.
DNA Video
Namaste India: Will run madrassa, not show paper?
DNA Video
DNA: Desi 'plastic surgery' of fingerprints