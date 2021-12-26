हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
delhi coronavirus cases

BREAKING - Delhi announces night curfew amid big rise in daily cases

BREAKING - Delhi announces night curfew amid big rise in daily cases

Delhi government today announced imposition of a night curfew from Monday, minutes after state's health ministry reported 290 new Covid cases - highest daily rise in nearly 6 months. Delhi becomes the fourth state after Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh announced night curfews in wake of Omicron cases.

Night curfew will commence from 11 PM and last till 5 AM.

Delhi reported 290 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, the highest since June 10, and one fatality, while the positivity rate rose to 0.55 percent, according to data shared by the Delhi government's health department here.

On June 10, the national capital had reported 305 cases and 44 deaths.

The cumulative tally has now risen to 14,43,352 while the death toll is 25,105. The number of active cases stands at 1,103, of which 583 patients are in home isolation.

