BREAKING: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Granted Bail In Money Laundering Case Linked To Alleged Excise Scam

New Delhi: A Delhi Court on Thursday granted bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy case. The Delhi court also declines ED's prayer to stay Arvind Kejriwal's bail order for 48 hours. The Rouse Avenue court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and another accused Vinod Chauhan till July 3 in a money laundering case related to the Delhi Excise policy. More details awaited.

This is a developing story.