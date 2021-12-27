हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi Covid cases today

BREAKING: Delhi reports 331 daily Covid cases, highest in 6 months

BREAKING: Delhi reports 331 daily Covid cases, highest in 6 months

Delhi reported 331 Covid cases and 1 death today, state government data said. The capital had reported 331 cases on June 6. The positivity rate in the city moved up to 0.68 per cent, another 6-month high. On June 2, the positivity rate was recorded at 0.78 per cent. The total cases in Delhi increased to 14,43,683 with a cumulative positivity rate of 4.45 per cent.

Active cases are 1,289 in the city.

There have been 14,17,288 discharges so far in the city, including 144 fresh discharges.

The latest death in the city increases the toll to 25,106.

