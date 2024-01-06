BREAKING: Delhi School Holidays Extended: Winter Vacation Extended Till This Date Due To Severe Cold

New Delhi: The Delhi Govt’s Directorate of Education has announced that the Winter Vacation for all the Govt, Govt-aided and Unaided Recognised Private Schools of Delhi will be extended till January 10 in view of the extreme cold wave and the yellow alert issued by the IMD. The decision was taken to ensure the safety and well-being of the students and staff of the schools, as the IMD has predicted severe cold conditions and dense fog in the national capital for the next few days.

The Directorate of Education has directed all the schools to comply with the order and inform the parents and students accordingly. The schools have also been advised to continue the online classes and other academic activities as per the existing schedule.