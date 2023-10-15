trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2675739
Earthquake In Delhi-NCR: Tremors Felt In Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon

In a sudden and alarming event, earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi. The tremors were felt at 4.08 pm. Further information and details about the magnitude and potential impact of the earthquake are currently awaited.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 04:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
In a sudden and alarming event, earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi. The tremors were felt at 4.08 pm. Further information and details about the magnitude and potential impact of the earthquake are currently awaited. As per the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake hit near Faridabad in Haryana with a depth of 10km. "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 15-10-2023, 16:08:16 IST, Lat: 28.41 & Long: 77.41, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 9km E of Faridabad, Haryana, India", wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Afghanistan also experienced a seismic event with a magnitude of 5.4 on the Richter Scale, as reported by the National Center for Seismology. Notably, this marks the third earthquake to hit this struggling nation in rapid succession, occurring just one week after a powerful earthquake in Herat province claimed the lives of over 4,000 people. According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 9:26 am (IST) at a depth of 10 kilometres. "Earthquake of Magnitude: 5.4, Occurred on 15-10-2023, 09:26:34 IST, Lat: 34.24 & Long: 62.55, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Afghanistan," the NCS posted on X (formerly Twitter). Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hit Afghanistan on October 13.

