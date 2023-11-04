BREAKING: Earthquake In Delhi-NCR; Strong Tremors Jolt National Capital, Noida Gurugram And Ghaziabad
The epicentre of the earthquake was in Nepal which was jolted around 11.32 pm on Friday.
New Delhi: Strong tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit neighbouring country of Nepal. Along with the National capital, Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad regions also reported strong tremors.
#WATCH | Tremors felt in North India | " I was watching TV and felt like little dizzy all of a sudden...then I saw on the TV about earthquake and suddenly I came out of my home" says Tushar, a resident of Noida pic.twitter.com/yFsNlvzZX8 — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2023
