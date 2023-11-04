trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2683826
NewsIndia
DELHI-NCR EARTHQUAKE

BREAKING: Earthquake In Delhi-NCR; Strong Tremors Jolt National Capital, Noida Gurugram And Ghaziabad

The epicentre of the earthquake was in Nepal which was jolted around 11.32 pm on Friday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 12:09 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BREAKING: Earthquake In Delhi-NCR; Strong Tremors Jolt National Capital, Noida Gurugram And Ghaziabad

New Delhi: Strong tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit neighbouring country of Nepal. Along with the National capital, Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad regions also reported strong tremors.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Positive initiative of 'Kan ji Chaiwala' to save environment
DNA Video
Elvish Yadav FIR News: 'Cobra incident' of famous YouTuber!
dancing on my wheels
Unique story of mother-daughter struggle
DNA Video
DNA Positive: Vinutha won 8 gold medals
DNA Video
DNA: Fight between former IAS and woman for taking dog in lift
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
iPhone Hacking Alert: What is 'State Sponsored' Espionage?
DNA Video
DNA: What did Apple say on the iPhone hack alert controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Marathas take reservation in Maharashtra?
DNA Video
DNA: Why do Marathas want reservation?
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking rally of Palestine supporters in Kerala