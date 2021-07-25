हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sikkim

Earthquake of 4.0 magnitude jolts Sikkim's Gangtok, tremors felt in Darjeeling

Earthquake measuring 4.0 in Richter scale jolted Sikkim's Gangtok. 

Earthquake of 4.0 magnitude jolts Sikkim&#039;s Gangtok, tremors felt in Darjeeling
File photo

Kolkata: Earthquake measuring 4.0 in Richter scale jolted Sikkim's Gangtok on Sunday evening at around 8.30 PM, strong tremors were felt in across the state and in many parts of North Bengal including Darjeeling.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 25-07-2021, 20:39:22 IST, Lat: 27.29 & Long: 88.50, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 11km WSW of Gangtok, Sikkim," the National Center for Seismology tweeted.

(This a breaking news story, more details are awaited)

