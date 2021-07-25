Earthquake of 4.0 magnitude jolts Sikkim's Gangtok, tremors felt in Darjeeling

Kolkata: Earthquake measuring 4.0 in Richter scale jolted Sikkim's Gangtok on Sunday evening at around 8.30 PM, strong tremors were felt in across the state and in many parts of North Bengal including Darjeeling.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 25-07-2021, 20:39:22 IST, Lat: 27.29 & Long: 88.50, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 11km WSW of Gangtok, Sikkim," the National Center for Seismology tweeted.

