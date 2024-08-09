Earthquake Of 4.4 Magnitude Jolts Sikkim's Soreng
Earthquake in Sikkim comes in line after parts of the northeast region have recently been struck with a series of earthquake incidents.
Sikkim Earthquake: An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter Scale hit Soreng in Sikkim on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology said. According to the NCS, the epicenter of the earthquake was located at Latitude 27.22 North, Longitude 88.33 East, at a depth of 10 kilometers. "EQ of M: 4.4, On: 09/08/2024 06:57:08 IST, Lat: 27.22 N, Long: 88.33 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Soreng, Sikkim," the NCS posted on X.
For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/AJtlScJuNA— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) August 9, 2024
Further details are awaited.
