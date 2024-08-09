Sikkim Earthquake: An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter Scale hit Soreng in Sikkim on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology said. According to the NCS, the epicenter of the earthquake was located at Latitude 27.22 North, Longitude 88.33 East, at a depth of 10 kilometers. "EQ of M: 4.4, On: 09/08/2024 06:57:08 IST, Lat: 27.22 N, Long: 88.33 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Soreng, Sikkim," the NCS posted on X.

Further details are awaited.