SIKKIM EARTHQUAKE

Earthquake Of 4.4 Magnitude Jolts Sikkim's Soreng

Earthquake in Sikkim comes in line after parts of the northeast region have recently been struck with a series of earthquake incidents. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Aug 09, 2024, 09:02 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Sikkim Earthquake: An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter Scale hit Soreng in Sikkim on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology said. According to the NCS, the epicenter of the earthquake was located at Latitude 27.22 North, Longitude 88.33 East, at a depth of 10 kilometers. "EQ of M: 4.4, On: 09/08/2024 06:57:08 IST, Lat: 27.22 N, Long: 88.33 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Soreng, Sikkim," the NCS posted on X.

Further details are awaited. 

