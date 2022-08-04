BREAKING: Earthquake of magnitude 3.0 jolts Chhattisgarh, no casualty reported

New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 shook the northern region of Chhattisgarh on Thursday (August 4, 2022) morning. The quake took place at 11:57 am IST, according to the National Center for Seismology. Earthquake tremors were felt 15 km from Surajpur in Surguja division. The agency also said the quake occurred at a depth of 10 kms.

There have been no immediate reports of major damage or injuries as a result of the quake.

Another earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.6 struck off the coast of Fukushima prefecture in Japan on Thursday, although no tsunami warning has been issued.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the temblor, which occurred at 9.48 a.m., was centred offshore with its epicentre at a latitude of 37.6 degrees north and a longitude of 141.7 degrees east, reports Xinhua news agency.

Meanwhile, earlier on Wednesday, an earthquake was recorded in Kutch district of Gujarat on Wednesday afternoon, but there was no report of any casualty, officials said. "A tremor of magnitude 3.6 struck the district at 2.31 pm on Wednesday, with its epicentre being 13 kms South-Southwest (SSW) from Rapar," the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) in Gandhinagar said. It was recorded at a depth of 14.9 km, the institute said.