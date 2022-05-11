Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hits Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

New Delhi: An earthquake measuring 4.6 on the richter scale hit Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh on Wednesday (May 11, 2022) morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

The NCS, which is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country, said that the quake occurred at 10:03 AM, around 20 km NE of Pithoragarh.

The tremors of the earthquake had a depth of five kilometres, the agency said.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.6, Occurred on 11-05-2022, 10:03:09 IST, Lat: 29.73 & Long: 80.34, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 20 km NE of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, India," NCS said in a tweet.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited.