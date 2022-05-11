हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Earthquake

Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hits Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

The quake occurred at 10:03 AM, around 20 km NE of Pithoragarh.

Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hits Uttarakhand&#039;s Pithoragarh

New Delhi: An earthquake measuring 4.6 on the richter scale hit Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh on Wednesday (May 11, 2022) morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

The NCS, which is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country, said that the quake occurred at 10:03 AM, around 20 km NE of Pithoragarh.

The tremors of the earthquake had a depth of five kilometres, the agency said.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.6, Occurred on 11-05-2022, 10:03:09 IST, Lat: 29.73 & Long: 80.34, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 20 km NE of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, India," NCS said in a tweet.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
EarthquakeUttarakhandPithoragarhUttarakhand earthquakePithoragarh earthquake
Next
Story

'As a writer, I feel insulted': Bengali author returns award after Bangla Academy honours Mamata Banerjee

Must Watch

PT4M47S

Viral Khatakhat: Cat hair Cutting inside the Salon