Chandigarh Earthquake: Tremors Hit City As 5.8-Magnitude Quake Strikes Pakistan

New Delhi: Earthquake tremors were felt across northern India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan on Wednesday afternoon. Residents in cities like Peshawar, Islamabad, and Lahore in Pakistan and New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir in India reported feeling the tremors. According to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), a 5.8-magnitude earthquake hit Pakistan. The earthquake's epicenter was located 25 km southwest of Karor, Pakistan, with a depth of 33 km. Tremors were felt across Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and even in Afghanistan. This marks the second instance in two weeks that Delhi and its surrounding areas experienced mild tremors. On August 29, a 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan at a depth of 255 km beneath the Earth's surface.