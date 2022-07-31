New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Sunday (July 31, 2022) visited Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's house in Mumbai after he skipped summons twice for questioning in a money-laundering case.

Mumbai | Enforcement Directorate officials at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's residence, in connection with Patra Chawl land scam case pic.twitter.com/gFYdvR89zU — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2022

The central agency had summoned Shiv Sena MP on Wednesday for questioning in connection with a case of alleged money laundering linked to the redevelopment of a chawl project in Mumbai’s suburbs. Earlier, Raut had skipped summon by ED on July 20 as well citing Parliament session.

Raut’s lawyers informed the central agency that, due to the ongoing Parliament session, he could appear only after August 7. However, their appeal was rejected and subsequently, ED issued a fresh summon, asking Raut to appear before it on July 27.

Raut is being investigated by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities involving the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl'.