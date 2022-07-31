NewsIndia
SANJAY RAUT

BREAKING: ED officials conduct searches at Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s house after he skips summons twice

Enforcement Directorate officials visited Sanjay Raut's residence today. Raut is being investigated by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities involving the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl'.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 08:26 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Sunday (July 31, 2022) visited Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's house in Mumbai after he skipped summons twice for questioning in a money-laundering case.

The central agency had summoned Shiv Sena MP on Wednesday for questioning in connection with a case of alleged money laundering linked to the redevelopment of a chawl project in Mumbai’s suburbs. Earlier, Raut had skipped summon by ED on July 20 as well citing Parliament session.

Raut’s lawyers informed the central agency that, due to the ongoing Parliament session, he could appear only after August 7. However, their appeal was rejected and subsequently, ED issued a fresh summon, asking Raut to appear before it on July 27.

Raut is being investigated by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities involving the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl'.

Sanjay RautEnforcement DirectorateEDShiv Sena MPmoney laundering

