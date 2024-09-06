BREAKING: ED Raids Homes Of Former RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh And Associate Biplab Singh In Kolkata Scam Case
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: The scam involves alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, leading to an investigation by both the CBI and ED.
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: In the RG Kar scam case, the ED conducted an early morning raid at the house of former RG Kar principal Sandeep Ghosh. The ED also raided the house of Sandeep Ghosh's close associate Biplab Singh in Howrah. Biplab Singh had already been arrested earlier by the CBI.
Further details are awaited.
