Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2788974https://zeenews.india.com/india/breaking-ed-raids-homes-of-former-rg-kar-principal-sandip-ghosh-and-associate-biplab-singh-in-kolkata-scam-case-2788974.html
NewsIndia
KOLKATA RAPE-MURDER CASE

BREAKING: ED Raids Homes Of Former RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh And Associate Biplab Singh In Kolkata Scam Case

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: The scam involves alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, leading to an investigation by both the CBI and ED.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2024, 07:29 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BREAKING: ED Raids Homes Of Former RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh And Associate Biplab Singh In Kolkata Scam Case

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: In the RG Kar scam case, the ED conducted an early morning raid at the house of former RG Kar principal Sandeep Ghosh. The ED also raided the house of Sandeep Ghosh's close associate Biplab Singh in Howrah. Biplab Singh had already been arrested earlier by the CBI.

Further details are awaited. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Team of sharpshooters ready to kill wolves in UP
DNA Video
DNA: Issue of illegal mosque in Shimla echoed in assembly
DNA Video
DNA: BJP bets on Kashmiri Pandits on Habba Kadal seat in Jammu Kashmir Elections
DNA Video
DNA: Campaign to identify infiltrators started in Odisha too
DNA Video
DNA: How salary crisis deepens in Himachal Pradesh?
DNA Video
DNA: Detention Camp - Himanta receives threat against the action
DNA Video
DNA: Preparations underway to kill man-eating wolves in UP
DNA Video
DNA: Netflix Controversy -- Why terrorists with Muslim names given Hindu names?
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Madhabi taking money from ICICI Bank? alleges congress
DNA Video
DNA: Debate erupts again on the greatness of Akbar and Maharana Pratap