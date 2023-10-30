BREAKING: ED Summons Arvind Kejriwal On Nov 2 In Delhi Excise Policy Case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a summons to the Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and has requested his presence before them on November 2nd regarding the Delhi excise policy case. The case has seen three notable arrests to date, including Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, and AAP’s communication in-charge Vijay Nair.

In February, Sisodia faced initial arrest by the CBI followed by another arrest by the ED in March. The ED's chargesheet identified Sisodia as a "key conspirator." Today, the Supreme Court rejected his bail application in the ongoing case. Justices Sanjiv Khanna and S V N Bhatti, on the bench, were informed by the prosecution about the assurance that the trial would conclude within six to eight months. They stated that if the trial progresses sluggishly or delays, Sisodia would have the right to file a new bail plea in three months.