BREAKING: ED Summons Two Close Aides Of AAP Leader Sanjay Singh In Delhi Liquor Policy Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned two close aides of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and MP Sanjay Singh in connection to the Delhi Excise Policy Scam

Oct 06, 2023, 09:39 AM IST
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned two close aides of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and MP Sanjay Singh in connection to the Delhi Excise Policy Scam. The AAP leader's two aides, Sarvesh Mishra and Vivek Tyagi, will be interrogated by the ED after their names popped up during the investigation of the case.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.

