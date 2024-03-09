NewsIndia
BREAKING: Election Commissioner Arun Goel Resigns Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls

Election Commissioner Of India Arun Goel resigned from his post just weeks ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. The resignationa comes as a surprise as the election commission is set to announce the daes for the general elections which are likely to be held in the month of April and May.

New Delhi: Election Commissioner of India, Arun Goel, resigned from his post just weeks ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. The resignation comes as a surprise, considering the Election Commission is expected to announce the dates for the general elections, likely to be held in April and May.

Arun Goel, a retired Punjab-cadre IAS officer from the 1985 batch, was scheduled to conclude his tenure as Secretary of the Ministry of Heavy Industries on December 31, 2022. However, approximately six weeks before his scheduled retirement, Goel opted for voluntary retirement from service (VRS), which was granted on November 18, 2022.

Immediately following his retirement, he was appointed as an Election Commissioner, filling the vacancy left by the retirement of Sushil Chandra, effective the next day.

