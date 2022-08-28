NewsIndia
The Election for Congress President post will be held on October 17 while the counting will be done on 19th October, according to ANI.

New Delhi: The elections for the post of Congress President will be held on October 17, 2022. According to news agency ANI, the election for the Congress President post is to be held on October 17 and the counting will be done on October 19. The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party's highest decision-making body, met on Sunday to approve the schedule for the election of the next AICC president and sources said the poll is likely to take place on October 17.

Sources said the notification for the party president's election will be issued on September 22, while the filing of nomination would begin on September 24 and continue till September 30. The election, if required, will take place on October 17.

Notably, the CWC meeting took place amid a fresh upheaval in the party due to the shock resignation of party veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad a few days back and his letter to party president Sonia Gandhi in which he lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for "demolishing the party's entire consultative mechanism".

