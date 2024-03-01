BREAKING: Explosion In Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe, 5 Injured
5 people were injured in the explosion that occured at a cafe in the Whitefield area of Bengaluru.
New Delhi: An explosion ocuured at the at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Whitefield, Bengaluru on Friday. As per the initial reports, 5 people have been injured in the incident.
#WATCH | An explosion occurred at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Whitefield, Bengaluru. Injuries reported. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/9Ay3zBq3vr — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2024
The reason for the explosion is yet to be acertained.
(Further details awaited)
