trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2726494
NewsIndia
BENGALURU

BREAKING: Explosion In Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe, 5 Injured

5 people were injured in the explosion that occured at a cafe in the Whitefield area of Bengaluru.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Mar 01, 2024, 02:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BREAKING: Explosion In Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe, 5 Injured

New Delhi: An explosion ocuured at the at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Whitefield, Bengaluru on Friday. As per the initial reports, 5 people have been injured in the incident.

The reason for the explosion is yet to be acertained.

(Further details awaited)

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of 'Mamata' on 'Shahjahan Sheikh' in Sandeshkhali
DNA Video
DNA: What is Open Book Exam?
DNA Video
DNA test of 'compulsions' of 'regional party' of Congress
DNA Video
DNA: ED issues look out notice against Byju's founder Raveendran
DNA Video
DNA: Farmers' objective 'Solution or ruckus'?
DNA Video
DNA: Ameen Sayani News: Tribute to radio's 'superstar' Ameen Sayani
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan New PM: Inside Story of Bilawal-Shehbaz Deal
DNA Video
DNA: How much is the farmers' movement costing common people?
DNA Video
DNA test of AAP's 'supreme victory' in Chandigarh mayor election
DNA Video
DNA: What is China's interest in Pakistan elections?